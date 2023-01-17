Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Increases By 415.2%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 415.2% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 61,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

