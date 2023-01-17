Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Expands By 283.3%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 11.0 %

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 173,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,525. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.