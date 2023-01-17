Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 92.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 970,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.