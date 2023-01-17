Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 10,300.0%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.0 %
CLPBY stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
