Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Drops By 83.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

BHFAM opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $25.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.