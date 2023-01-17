Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Rises By 1,476.1%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 1,476.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance
BGB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.79.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Featured Articles
