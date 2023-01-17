Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 246.1%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 246.1% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 199.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.