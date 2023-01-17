ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down to $201.91

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.91, but opened at $189.65. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $185.88, with a volume of 8,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.22.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $7,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.