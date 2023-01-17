Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.52. Shimano has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

About Shimano

Shimano ( OTCMKTS:SMNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.