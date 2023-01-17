Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 3,100 Price Target at Bank of America

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.34) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price objective on Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,961.09 ($36.13).

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,424.50 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £169.77 billion and a PE ratio of 517.09. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,351.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,275.29.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

