Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

