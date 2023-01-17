Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after buying an additional 296,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

