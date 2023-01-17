Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $565,000 Stock Position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,906 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GXTG opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

