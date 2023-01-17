Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $4.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

