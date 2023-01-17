Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

