Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 18,154 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

