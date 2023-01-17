Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in December

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of SEVN stock traded up 0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 11.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.28 and a 200 day moving average of 9.36. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 8.57 and a 1-year high of 11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is an increase from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

