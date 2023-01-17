Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 20,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

See Also

