Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 45% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $5,611.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0070235 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,007.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

