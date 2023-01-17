Sebastian D’amici Sells 2,882 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total transaction of C$15,822.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,697.66.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
