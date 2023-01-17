Sebastian D’amici Sells 2,882 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total transaction of C$15,822.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,697.66.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

