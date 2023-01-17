Scotiabank Trims Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price to C$112.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 77,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

