Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 259,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

