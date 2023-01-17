Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,149 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $51.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

