Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

