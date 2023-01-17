Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 280,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.33.

