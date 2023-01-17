Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,600. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

