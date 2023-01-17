Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,092,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 10,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

