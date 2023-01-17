Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 9.7% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $50,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

