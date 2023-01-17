Sandy Spring Bank Sells 509 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.52. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

