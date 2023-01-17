Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,268 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 89,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,473. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

