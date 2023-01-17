Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.39.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $486.85. 70,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

