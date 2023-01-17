Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after purchasing an additional 476,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,794. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.