Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 10,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.