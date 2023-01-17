Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,808. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $248.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

