Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 302,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

