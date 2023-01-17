Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 2,263 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Shares of COP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.04. 16,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

