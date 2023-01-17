Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 187 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Exponent were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,017. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

