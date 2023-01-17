Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 161 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Globant were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Globant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.76. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,645. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $286.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

