Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 1,314 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 15,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

