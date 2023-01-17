Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.