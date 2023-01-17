Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 7.6% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,746,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

