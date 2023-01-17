SafeMoon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.57 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $12.57 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,996,843,075,790 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.