Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWAY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 34,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,165. The company has a market cap of $522.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.50%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

