Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $297.40 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,683.99 or 0.07902146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $297.40 million and $6.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,605 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/."

