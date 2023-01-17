Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Rocket Companies makes up about 1.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 572,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,236. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

