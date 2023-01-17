Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 839 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $723.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,106. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $734.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

