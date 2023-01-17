Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 274,284 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,284 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $119,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

