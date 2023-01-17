Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,127,439 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 480.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $62,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

