Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $139.46 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,197 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Centene worth $139,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

