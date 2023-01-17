Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 31,598 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.53. 521,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,256,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.94 billion, a PE ratio of 292.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.